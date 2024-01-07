GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly three years after he was traded by the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford will make his return to Ford Field.

Following Sunday’s results, the Lions will host Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

The date and time have yet to be announced, but Detroit is the No. 3 seed in the NFC while the Rams are the No. 6 seed.

Dallas’ 38-10 victory over Washington clinched the Lions’ seeding. With a Cowboys loss, the Lions would have taken the No. 2 seed because of their 30-20 win over Minnesota. The Rams clinched the sixth spot with a come-from-behind 21-20 win over San Francisco.

Stafford, the top pick of the 2009 NFL Draft, played 12 seasons in Detroit before being traded to Los Angeles in March 2021. In exchange for Stafford, the Lions received quarterback Jared Goff and the Rams’ 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

The trade has proven to be a big help for both teams. Stafford helped get the Rams over the hump, winning Super Bowl LVI 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals. After a bit of a rebuild, Goff has led the Lions to a division title and management used the extra draft picks to build a young, competitive team.

Stafford has faced his former team just once — a 28-19 win on Oct. 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. Stafford threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the win. In his homecoming, Goff threw for 268 yards and one score with two interceptions.