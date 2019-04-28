Detroit Lions

Lions draft Clemson's Austin Bryant in fourth round

By:

Posted: Apr 27, 2019 11:44 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2019 11:46 PM EDT

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions drafted Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant in the fourth round Saturday.

Detroit traded down from the 111th pick to No. 117 in a deal with Atlanta. Bryant had eight sacks last season for the national champion Tigers. As a junior in 2017, he earned third-team All-America honors.

Bryant was the first defensive lineman taken by Detroit in this year's draft. The Lions used their first three picks on a tight end, a linebacker and a defensive back.

Bryant finished his Clemson career with 20 sacks and 32 quarterback pressures. He started 29 games for the Tigers.

