Lions draft Clemson's Austin Bryant in fourth round

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) is seen after an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jon Barash, File)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions drafted Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant in the fourth round Saturday.

Detroit traded down from the 111th pick to No. 117 in a deal with Atlanta. Bryant had eight sacks last season for the national champion Tigers. As a junior in 2017, he earned third-team All-America honors.

Bryant was the first defensive lineman taken by Detroit in this year's draft. The Lions used their first three picks on a tight end, a linebacker and a defensive back.

Bryant finished his Clemson career with 20 sacks and 32 quarterback pressures. He started 29 games for the Tigers.