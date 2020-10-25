Lions beat Falcons on last-minute TD, extra point

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater, far left, is chased off the field by celebrating teammates after making the extra point attempt to defeat the Atlanta Falcons as time expired in an NFL football game while Falcons players Grady Jarrett, bottom right, and Steven Means walk off the field Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

(AP) — The Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons have had their share of mishaps in the fourth quarter lately, so it was no surprise when their game against each other was full of them.

Ultimately, the Lions prevailed 23-22 on Matthew Stafford’s 11-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson with no time remaining, but the victory wasn’t secure until Matt Prater made the extra point, and he had to kick it from 15 yards further back because of a penalty.

It looked like Detroit might not get the ball back at all, but Atlanta’s Todd Gurley scored a touchdown with 1:04 left when the Falcons could have run the clock all the way down for a winning field goal. Atlanta went ahead 22-16, but Stafford had the ball back and drove the Lions to victory.

That was just part of a flurry of close finishes in the early afternoon games.

— Pittsburgh edged Tennessee 27-24 in a matchup of unbeaten teams. Stephen Gostkowski missed a 45-yard field goal for the Titans in the final minute.

— Cleveland and Cincinnati traded touchdowns in the last 1:06. The Browns won 37-34 when Baker Mayfield threw a 24-yard scoring pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 11 seconds left.

— Buffalo never scored a touchdown but held off the winless New York Jets 18-10.

— New Orleans beat Carolina 27-24. Joey Slye tried a 65-yard field goal on fourth-and-19 for the Panthers, but the kick fell short and the Saints ran out the final 1:55.