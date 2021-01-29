Lions add Staley, Brunell, DeLeone, Capers to new staff

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have added Duce Staley, Mark Brunell, Mark DeLeone and Dom Capers to their coaching staff. Staley joins new coach Dan Campbell’s staff as running backs coach and assistant head coach.

Brunell will be the team’s quarterbacks coach, and DeLeone will coach inside linebackers. Capers was hired as a senior defensive assistant.

This is Staley’s 11th season as an NFL coach. He was also a running back as a player for the Eagles from 1997-2003 and the Steelers from 2004-06.

Brunell played quarterback from 1993-2011 for Green Bay, Jacksonville, Washington, New Orleans and the New York Jets.