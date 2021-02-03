Lions add D-line coach Todd Walsh to Dan Campbell’s staff

In this image provided by the Detroit Lions, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks during a news conference via video on his first day at the NFL football team’s practice facility, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP).

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have hired defensive line coach Todd Walsh, adding another veteran assistant to new coach Dan Campbell’s staff.

Walsh was with the Jacksonville Jaguars the previous eight years. He also was an assistant in Seattle and Tampa Bay during his 15-year coaching career in the league.

The Lions also hired assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan along with defensive assistants Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker.

Detroit is retooling mode under Campbell and first-year general manager Brad Holmes.

The team plans to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams next month for quarterback Jared Goff and draft picks.