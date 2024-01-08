GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some potential good news for the Lions heading into their playoff matchup with the Rams. Head coach Dan Campbell says there is an “outside shot” that tight end Sam LaPorta plays despite suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s 30-20 win over Minnesota.

LaPorta went down in the second quarter on Sunday after reportedly hyperextending his left knee. The team said he avoided any serious damage but did suffer a bone bruise.

After the game, Campbell didn’t sound hopeful that the rookie tight end would be available for this weekend’s game, but it appears the knee is responding faster than expected.

“LaPorta’s got an outside shot now. We will see. In 48 hours, we are going to know a lot with him, but he’s got an outside shot,” Campbell said while addressing the media at the team’s facility in Allen Park. “I think (Kalif Raymond) is kind of in that boat, maybe a little farther away than LaPorta, but we’re talking days, not weeks here.”

LaPorta has been a breakout star for the Lions in his rookie season, becoming a go-to target for quarterback Jared Goff. LaPorta has caught 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns — top five marks all-time for rookie tight ends.

If LaPorta can’t play, Brock Wright and James Mitchell would likely get more snaps at tight end. Mitchell recorded a key catch for 24 yards in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game to help the Lions extend their lead. Wright sat out the Lions’ last three games with a hip injury but is expected to practice this week and play against the Rams.

The Lions will face Matthew Stafford’s Rams on Sunday night for a trip to the NFC Divisional Round. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. It will be televised on WOOD TV8.