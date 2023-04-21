GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four members of the Detroit Lions, including former first-round pick Jameson Williams, will be suspended for part of the upcoming NFL season for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Williams and fellow wide receiver Stanley Berryhill have been suspended for six games for “other gambling policy violations, including betting from an NFL facility on NFL games,” per the team.

Williams and Berryhill will be allowed to participate in offseason and preseason activities leading up to their suspension.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore are suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games. Both players were released by the team today in the wake of the announcement.

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes said in a statement. “These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organization values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately.

He continued: “We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

Washington Commanders pass rusher Shaka Toney was also suspended indefinitely.

The NFL has dealt with several gambling suspensions since online gambling became a legalized trend across many states, including Michigan.

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games while he was away from the team dealing with mental health issues. Ridley has been reinstated for the upcoming season and now plays in Jacksonville.

Cornerback Josh Shaw, a 2015 draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, was suspended for the 2020 season for betting on NFL games. He has yet to play again in the NFL.

Cephus was a fifth-round pick for the Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft. A crafty wide receiver out of Wisconsin, he played in 13 games for the Lions in his rookie season, recording 20 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns. He has only played nine games over the last two seasons, missing time with multiple injuries.

Moore signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2019. The safety played three seasons for the Lions before being cut heading into the 2022 season. Moore signed with the Texans practice squad but rejoined the Lions a week later.

Last month, Moore signed a 2-year contract with the lions worth $4.5 million.