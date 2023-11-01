GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jack Harlow and an Americana music duo with Michigan ties will perform during the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game, the team announced.

Jack Harlow will perform the game’s halftime show. The War And Treaty will perform the national anthem before the game.

Harlow is one of the world’s most popular rappers. The 25-year-old has been nominated for six Grammy Awards, two No. 1 singles and 16 RIAA-rated platinum or gold albums and singles.

Tanya Trotter, left, and Michael Trotter Jr., of The War and Treaty, perform “Blank Page” at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP file)

Michael Trotter Jr., and Tanya Trotter are the husband-and-wife duo behind The War And Treaty. The couple is from Albion and made their major label debut earlier this year with their album “Lover’s Game.”

The performers have been named Group of the Year by the Americana Music Association the past two years, and have toured all across the world, opening for acts including Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and Van Morrison.

The Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on Fox.