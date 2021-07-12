Ford Field to be at full capacity for Lions games

DETROIT (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions announced Monday they would be at full capacity for games during the upcoming NFL season.

“We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall,” Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood said. “We’ve worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state and local guidelines to monitor what’s best for our team, staff and fans. We’re thrilled to be at this point and to welcome One Pride back into the stadium. I can’t say it enough, it hasn’t been the same without them.”

The stadium was not open to the public in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released by the organization, the Lions will not require proof of vaccination status, nor will you have to wear a mask, though unvaccinated guests are still encouraged to wear one.

Single-game tickets for the regular season will go on sale 10 a.m. July 28. Tickets will be available at www.detroitlions.com/tickets or at the Ford Field Ticket Office. For ADA ticketing needs or other questions regarding single-game ticket availability, fans can call 313.262.2222. Season tickets are available now for as little as $38 per month and can be purchased online or by calling 313.262.2222. More information can be found by clicking here.