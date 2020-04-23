Detroit Lions writer creates 23 mock drafts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The much anticipated NFL Draft begins Thursday night and the Lions hold the third pick.

Tim Twentyman covers the Lions for detroitlions.com. In his column Wednesday, he shared 23 different mock drafts.

20 of them have the Lions taking cornerback Jeff Okudah of Ohio State, two went with Derrick Brown and one picked Isaiah Simmons from Clemson.

Twentyman says Okudah is a popular pick and he’s someone that is known to come in and contribute immediately.

“They have some internal prospects, but I think when you look at a guy like Jeff Okudah, he’s the best corner in this draft, he fits with what the Lions do on defense. And now he can step in, be that number one, maybe even the number two guy,” Twentyman said.

The NFL Draft will look much different this year with it being held remotely. But Twentyman thinks there will be some nice surprises in store.

“Those people are really smart are really smart up there. I think they’ll have some surprises they haven’t put out there … The NFL is top notch in terms of entertainment value. They’re going to have some surprises in store for us … and I think it’ll be a nice distraction in terms of what is going on in this world,” he said.

The full interview can be watched in the video player above.