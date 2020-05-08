Detroit Lions release 2020 schedule

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — The Detroit Lions will open the 2020 season at home.

They’ll play the Chicago Bears on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m., according to the schedule released Thursday. It will be Detroit’s first home opener against Chicago since 1982.

Detroit will play home games against the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. Detroit will visit the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans.

The Lions will take on the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving Day at home at 12:30 p.m. This will be a rematch to the teams’ Thanksgiving clash in 2012.

Week 5 will be the Lions’ by week this year.

The regular season ends on Jan. 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The full schedule can be found on the the Lions’ website.