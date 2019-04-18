Detroit Lions release 2019 schedule

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File - An American flag is displayed at Ford Field in Detroit.

DETROIT (WOOD) — The Detroit Lions will start the 2019 season on the road.

They'll play the Cardinals in Arizona Sept. 8, according to the schedule released Wednesday. The home opener is the next week, Sept. 15, versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Lions' only primetime TV matchup will be Oct. 14 against the Packers in Green Bay.

In their traditional Thanksgiving Day appearance, they'll play the Chicago Bears at home.

They've also lined up a few out-of-division games against marquee franchises including the Kansas City Chiefs (Sept. 29), the New York Giants (Oct. 27) and the Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 17) — all at home.

The regular season will wrap up Dec. 29 at home versus the Packers.

Detroit Lions