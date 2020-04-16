Detroit Lions have third pick in NFL draft. Will they trade?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While most sports are on hold because of measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the NFL draft will happen as scheduled starting April 23.

The Detroit Lions own the third pick, and there are big questions about what they’ll do.

“I think they should trade down if a trade is there,” Detroit Free Press Lions beat writer Dave Birkett. “I’m not sure that trade will be there for them. (Lions general manager) Bob Quinn has been pretty open about the fact that he wants to make a trade really for the past two months and I think he’ll continue to discuss trade options up to the draft, but it takes two to tango. The most obvious teams to come up would be the (Miami) Dolphins and (Los Angeles) Chargers — they both need quarterbacks — at five and six. And I just don’t know that given the health concerns about (top prospect) Tua Tagovailoa, how willing one of those teams is going to be … to give up extra draft capital to go up and get a quarterback.”

Birkett noted the Lions’ first pick is generally a safe one and he doesn’t expect that to change.

“Especially in a year like this, when you don’t have some of the the pre-draft visits and pre-draft physicals and some of the things that teams look to help make those decisions. That’s not at their disposal this year,” he said.

His best bet for the Lion’s pick: cornerback Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State.

“I think Jeff Okudah is the best blend of talent, of fit, of everything they want to be on defense,” he said.