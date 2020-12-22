Detroit Lions close facility after 2 positive COVID-19 tests

Detroit Lions

by: Andrew Birkle

Posted: / Updated:
generic Detroit Lions Headquarters_164993

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday it’s closing their team practice facility after two positive COVID-19 tests within the organization.

The players and coaches will conduct their meetings virtually Tuesday. The team will now conduct contact tracing to ensure there isn’t an outbreak.

The Lions play the 9-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m Saturday at Ford Field.

Detroit is 5-9 with two games left this season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!