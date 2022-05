GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2022 NFL schedule was released Thursday. The Lions will open the season at home on Sept. 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nine of the Lions’ 17 games will be played at home. None of them are scheduled for primetime.

On Thanksgiving the team will be take on the Buffalo Bills.

The Detroit Lions’ 2022 schedule. (Courtesy)

For tickets, go to detroitlions.com.