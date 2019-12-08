Defense delivers as Vikings sail past Lions

Detroit Lions

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith (84) is tackled by Detroit Lions defenders Darius Slay, left, and Devon Kennard, right, after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Danielle Hunter had three of Minnesota’s five sacks to spearhead a resurgence by the defense, and the Vikings sailed past Detroit 20-7 to stick the Lions with their sixth straight loss. Kirk Cousins passed for 242 yards and a touchdown, and Dalvin Cook had 75 yards from scrimmage and a rushing score on 20 touches over three quarters. But Minnesota’s defense delivered the biggest impact to help keep the Vikings on track for the playoffs with a 9-4 record. Rookie quarterback David Blough threw two interceptions, and the Lions fell to 3-9-1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 