Colts beat Lions, but lose QB Sam Ehlinger to injury

by: LARRY LAGE Associated Press

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle looks downfield during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Sam Ehlinger was knocked out of the preseason finale with a knee injury, delivering another hit on the Indianapolis Colts’ depth chart at quarterback in a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

Carson Wentz is recovering from foot surgery.

Ehlinger is competing with second-year quarterback Jacob Eason to possibly take the team’s first snap in two weeks when the season opens. Ehlinger was hurt in the first half after he was 3 for 3 for 63 yards and had a 14-yard run. Eason was 10 of 14 for 74 yards.

