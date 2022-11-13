CHICAGO (WOOD) — Lions head coach Dan Campbell is used to things going wrong and losing another close game while on the road. That wasn’t the case Sunday at Soldier Field, when Campbell and the team walked away with a one-point victory.

The Lions defeated the Chicago Bears 31-30.

Campbell said this is only the beginning.

It wasn’t easy. The Lions found themselves down a score in the fourth quarter, but the guy who battled his way back to get on the NFL level, Jeff Okudah, made the play of his young career, evening things up and swinging the game back in the Lions’ favor.

“Been through a lot of things my first two years, had plenty of lows, so I don’t take any of these moments for granted, I’m enjoying every moment,” Okudah said.

In spots where the Lions have rolled over before, they didn’t Sunday. A game winning drive sealed it, and Campbell said after being on the wrong end of games like this over and over again he feels like he can build off this and make something special with his team from Detroit.

“This goes back to, if you want to learn, win in close games. … That’s two now, once you’re in there you start to figure out what you have to do. The focus, the intensity and the detail and the hustle and everything that it takes to finish out a game, it’s important,” Campbell said.

“They missed a PAT, and was that because they missed a PAT or our edge rushers were doing what they were supposed to do? I don’t know but typically teams with a lot of wins, those things start going their way even more,” added Jared Goff.

Lions have another tough rushing attack up ahead next week, facing the Giants on the road. If the Lions can get that win, it would be the biggest winning streak of Campbell’s career, and they hope to keep rolling.