Bears, Lions seeking lift following gut-wrenching losses

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears look to pick themselves up when they host the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday in a matchup between teams coming off losses that were gut wrenching for different reasons.

Chicago’s offense failed in a 26-6 debacle at Cleveland. The Bears ran 42 plays for a grand total of 47 yards. It was the ninth-lowest total by an NFL team and the second worst for the charter franchise.

It wasn’t clear who will start at quarterback with Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields banged up.

The Lions are also reeling after losing 19-17 to Baltimore on a NFL-record 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.