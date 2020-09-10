Bears and Lions aiming to bounce back from disappointment

(AP) — The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will kick off their seasons in the Motor City on Sunday, desperately hoping to bounce back from disappointment.

Chicago’s quest seems a little less challenging. The Bears did win eight games last year, but missed the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years. Chicago failed to follow up successfully on coach Matt Nagy’s debut season in which he led the franchise to 12 wins and the NFC North title.

The Lions closed 2019 with nine straight losses to finish with just three victories in the franchise’s worst season in a decade.