ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has spent 10 years around the league, with stints on multiple teams, but he says Detroit “just feels right.”

It’s clear Bridgewater is already comfortable in the Motor City and some familiar faces help with that. Bridgewater joins the Lions from the Miami Dolphins, where he spent one season, but played for the Saints from 2018-2019. During that same season, current Lions head coach Dan Campbell was the tight end’s coach in New Orleans.

“Everybody keep asking me, ‘What was he like as a position coach?’ He’s the same,” said Bridgewater. “And that’s rare in this league. Sometimes you see guys that might’ve been position coaches, they become head coaches, and certain things might change within them. But, Dan, he’s the same. He’s fired up everyday. I’m just excited to be here.”

Bridgewater signed with the team last week as the Lions’ frontrunner for backup quarterback. While he knows that role is important, he also emphasized his excitement to mentor for a young Detroit Lions team.

“My entire life I’ve just been paying it forward,” said Bridgewater. “I won’t play this game forever. There’s certain things in life that I can’t do forever, so it’s like, how can I leave an everlasting impact? How can I prepare the next wave of talent? It’s kind of like my gift of life … just pouring into the younger players on the team. That’s how I stay blessed. That’s how I keep getting opportunities.”

Bridgewater said he was excited to connect with former first-round pick and wide receiver Jameson Williams. But Williams left practice early on Wednesday afternoon after holding his hamstring during a drill. He walked off the field with an athletic trainer and did not return to practice. As of Wednesday evening, there were no updates on his status.