Detroit columnist Jerry Greens attends 54th Super Bowl

MIAMI (WOOD) — Look around Radio Row and you’ll see veteran journalists from all over the world, including retired Detroit News Columnist Jerry Green.

When he arrived in Miami this week, he made history. He’s the only newspaper writer to cover every Super Bowl.

“It’s totally different. Super Bowl I was a curiosity. I mean, it didn’t sell out. Ticket prices were fifteen bucks,” Green said.

At 91 years of age, he’s a walking, talking Super Bowl encyclopedia.

His first column from Miami was about Hank Stram and Vince Lombardi from Super Bowl I.

Remember that famous picture from Super Bowl III when Joe Namath held court with select media by the pool?

Green was there too.

“He walked out in a bathing suit to the pool. A few minutes later, a writer from Cayton, (named) Cy Burig, says Namath has agreed to speak to a few of us. I look at Cy and I said, “Are you bleeping kidding me?”

Green doesn’t venture too far from his hotel now. He is 91 after all. But he’ll turn another column that taps into his remarkable archives.

“I’ve always said that quit is the worst four letter word in the language,” Green said. “As long as I can do it, I’m going to do it.”

When WOOD TV8 Sports Reporter Jack Doles asked him which Super Bowl was the best, he said without hesitation, just a few years ago — the Patriots and Falcons game that went overtime.