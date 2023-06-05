GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After eight weeks of USFL games, there have been eight defensive player of the week awards handed out. Half of them have been claimed by Michigan Panthers.

Linebacker Frank Ginda was named the top defensive player in Week 8 in Michigan’s 24-20 loss to the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday. Ginda recorded 11 tackles and an interception that kept the Breakers at bay in a losing effort.

This is the second time Ginda has been named the DPOW, joining teammate Breeland Speaks as the only defensive players to win the award more than once this season. Quarterback Josh Love has also won the offensive award twice in 2023.

The bad news for the Panthers: They lost a heartbreaker to New Orleans, putting them two games below .500 with just two games left. The good news is they are still in playoff contention after the other three North Division teams also lost in Week 8.

The Panthers still control their destiny in the final two weeks. If they win both, they will make it to the playoffs in Canton, Ohio, with a chance to win the USFL Championship. Their next game will be against the Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton on Saturday.

If the Panthers win and the Philadelphia Stars win this weekend, Michigan will clinch a playoff berth.