GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No. 2 women’s golf world champ Nelly Korda is headlining the Meijer LPGA Classic this year, according to a release from Meijer.

Korda, who returned to competition last week at the U.S. Women’s Open, shot a tournament record of 25-under par to win by two strokes at last year’s tournament. That was her second LPGA Tour win of the year.

She won Olympic gold at the women’s individual golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and is ranked No. 2 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Along with Korda, 144 women golfers will be competing, including 18 of the top 25 players in the world. The field will feature all the Meijer LPGA Classic past champions, dating all the way back to the first tournament in 2014, according to the release.

The competitors will play over 72 holes for a share of a $2.5 million. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Meijer’s Simply Give program, which restocks food pantry shelves across the Midwest. Last year’s tournament raised $1.1 million for local food pantries. Tournament officials say the goal this year is $1.2 million, according to the release.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Meijer LPGA Classic website.