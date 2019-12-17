De La Salle says football coach is out; 3 students sue

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A highly successful football coach is out at a Detroit-area high school, weeks after De La Salle Collegiate forfeited a playoff game amid hazing allegations.

De La Salle told parents in an email Monday that Mike Giannone is no longer at the school. Giannone hasn’t spoken publicly about his job status or the controversy.

Police have been investigating allegations that some De La Salle players were hazed with broomsticks.

The findings have been submitted to prosecutors. Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer has said Giannone denied any knowledge.