Davenport hockey team hosting toy drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Davenport University’s hockey team is getting set for a big weekend, but it has little to do with what is happening on the ice.

The Panthers are hosting their 10th annual Angel Tree Toy Drive.

Traditionally, both coaches and players on the team have donated gifts to help Angel Tree provide presents for children in West Michigan.

But this year, everyone can take part in the toy drive. At each of this weekend’s games at Patterson Ice Arena, fans can gain free admission by doing their part and donating an unopened toy too.

“We started off with a canned food drive. That was a great event. Boys did a great job,” said Head Coach Chris Green. “December came around and I said, ‘let’s get some gifts.’ We looked up Angel Tree. Angel Tree Salvation Army is a great organization and we jumped on that.”

The Panthers’ Friday game starts at 8:20 p.m. They also have a match-up beginning at 3:20 p.m. Saturday.