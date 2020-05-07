Dathan Ritzenhein retires from competitive running

Dathan Ritzenhein of the United States crosses the finish line during the 119th Boston Marathon on April 20, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s official: legendary West Michigan runner Dathan Ritzenhein is retiring from the sport.

The 37-year-old Rockford, Mich. native tweeted the news Thursday morning, saying, “What an amazing ride this has been! Thank you for the years of support as I lived the dream.”

What an amazing ride this has been! Thank you everyone for the years of support as I lived the dream! #retirement pic.twitter.com/hIg4X8xNkp — Dathan Ritzenhein (@djritzenhein) May 7, 2020

Ritzenhein was a standout runner at Rockford High School. The former 5K American record holder went on to become a two-time global medalist, five-time national champion and three-time Olympian.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Ritzenhein said running will continue to be his passion and devotion and that while you won’t find him competing on a race course, he’ll never be far away.