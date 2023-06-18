GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Panthers are going to need the right moves if they want to make it to the postseason. Thankfully, one of their receivers has had them all year long.

The Panthers are just one win away from securing their spot in the USFL playoffs as they get set to take on the Philadelphia Stars at Ford Field Sunday night. Michigan will likely feel a lot more confident in the matchup if they see Trey Quinn dancing in the end zone.

Quinn went somewhat viral on Twitter after he busted out the dance moves from the movie “Napoleon Dynamite” after catching a touchdown against the New Jersey Generals. He got the idea from a trip he took with his brother where he saw the statue of Jon Heder dancing as the titular character.

“It’s just a goofy dance, man and a fun one to hit,” Quinn said.

But that wasn’t the only time Quinn has broken it down. He is currently tied for fourth in the entire league in touchdown catches and he makes sure to put on a show after he scores. He puts in the time to research the moves as well.

“A lot of film and research goes into that,” he said. “We spend about 30 minutes after film sessions, Coach (Mike) Nolan will let us watch movies and draw inspiration from them to use in games.”

Quarterback Josh Love seems to also enjoy the dances, as he has been looking for Quinn in the offense more and more as the season has progressed.

“It’s hard to get that chemistry because there’s no offseason or preseason … you definitely see more success as an offense when he’s able to get us the ball and let us do our thing,” Quinn said.

The former SMU Mustang and last pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is happy to have found a home in Michigan with the Panthers. After catching 114 passes, which led the nation, in his senior year at SMU, Quinn said a slew of circumstances took him out of the league. And just before joining the USFL, he was ready to hang it up.

“If you asked me five months ago, I would’ve said I was done and I was just tired of the crap. Time and time again I’ve had to prove myself,” he said.

Thankfully for Panthers fans, he didn’t and has been one of the top players for the team trying to make a massive turnaround from last season where Michigan was the second-worst team record-wise in the USFL.

A win on Sunday against the Stars would secure that spot and Quinn said he and the rest of the Panthers are ready for the challenge. He also said to keep your eyes on the end zone for him.

“We’re ready, we’re coming together at the right time. You always want to be peaking at the end,” Quinn said. “You’ll see everything the Panthers got this weekend.”