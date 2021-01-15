Court filing seeks to save MSU women’s swimming and diving

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Members of Michigan State’s women’s swimming and diving team are seeking an injunction to prevent the school from dropping the program.
Attorney Jill Zwagerman said a request for preliminary injunction was filed Friday.
The filing seeks to restrain the school from eliminating the women’s varsity swimming and diving team — or any other women’s teams or athletic participation opportunities.
In an accompanying brief, the plaintiffs said Michigan State is in violation of Title IX and has a history of failing to comply with Title IX’s athletic participation opportunity requirements.
A Michigan State spokesman said the school is not commenting on pending litigation.