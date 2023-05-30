GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Coming off an award winning season with the Fargo Force junior ice hockey team, Cole Knuble is back home and getting ready for next week’s NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo.

Knuble was recently named the USA Hockey Junior player of the year he also won the Curt Hammer award from the USHL.

This award is given to the player who distinguishes himself both on and off the ice through the course of the season by demonstrating outstanding performance, leadership, pride, and determination.

All traits NHL teams will be looking for when they make their picks in the upcoming draft.