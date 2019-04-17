Sports

CMU baseball rallies to beat Cornerstone

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 11:36 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cornerstone University baseball fell to Central Michigan Tuesday in the team's first matchup versus a Division 1 opponent.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two innings, but the Chippewas came back with two runs in the seventh, one in the eighth to tie and then five in the ninth.

Central won 10-5.  

==Watch game highlights above.==

The game was scheduled to be played in Mount Pleasant, but field conditions forced a move to Grand Rapids.

