CMU baseball rallies to beat Cornerstone
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cornerstone University baseball fell to Central Michigan Tuesday in the team's first matchup versus a Division 1 opponent.
The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two innings, but the Chippewas came back with two runs in the seventh, one in the eighth to tie and then five in the ninth.
Central won 10-5.
==Watch game highlights above.==
The game was scheduled to be played in Mount Pleasant, but field conditions forced a move to Grand Rapids.
