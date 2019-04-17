CMU baseball rallies to beat Cornerstone Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cornerstone versus Central Michigan on April 16, 2019. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cornerstone University baseball fell to Central Michigan Tuesday in the team's first matchup versus a Division 1 opponent.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two innings, but the Chippewas came back with two runs in the seventh, one in the eighth to tie and then five in the ninth.

Central won 10-5.

The game was scheduled to be played in Mount Pleasant, but field conditions forced a move to Grand Rapids.