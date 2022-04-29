KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs traded back four spots and took Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round of the NFL draft.

That gives quarterback Patrick Mahomes a potential replacement for Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs sent the No. 50 pick to the Patriots to move back to No. 54 and pick up an additional selection midway through the fifth round.

But in an odd coincidence, three of the next four teams also selected wide receivers: New England moved up to take Tyquan Thornton, Pittsburgh drafted George Pickens and Indianapolis picked Alec Pierce.