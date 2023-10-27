GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday marks the 80th anniversary of the start of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, the National Bobblehead Museum in Milwaukee, Wisc. has unveiled six limited edition bobbleheads, including two from West Michigan.

The AAGPBL ran for twelve seasons between 1943 and 1954 and featured 15 teams from across the country. During the tenure of the league, The Grand Rapids Chicks and the Kalamazoo Lassies won championships.

Those two teams have been featured in the new Champions Series set from the museum. Each bobblehead features a player holding a baseball bat in the team’s respective uniform. They will also come alongside championship trophies.

“We’re excited to unveil bobbleheads of the six teams to claim championships in the 12-year history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a statement. “The women who played in the AAGPBL were role models and paved the way for women in professional sports and beyond, and we think these bobbleheads are the perfect tribute.”

Other teams in the set include the Milwaukee Chicks, Racine Belles, Rockford Peaches and the South Bend Blue Sox. Each bobblehead is labeled one through 1,943, in honor of the year the league was founded.

You can get your bobbleheads by clicking here.