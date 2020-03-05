High school hockey teams play in regional finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nine West Michigan high school hockey teams were on the ice Wednesday night to shot for a spot in their division’s state quarterfinals.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central hockey defeated Forest Hills Central 5-0. Catholic Central will play Midland Dow Saturday night at the Kentwood Ice Arena.

Rockford won 2-1 during overtime against Forest Hills Northern/ Forest Hills Eastern.

Traverse City Central beat Mona Shores 6-1.

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer defeated Traverse City West 3-1.

Byron Center beat West Ottawa 4-3.

Gull Lake had a 3-2 win over Holt.

