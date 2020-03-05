Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

High school hockey teams play in regional finals

Sports

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nine West Michigan high school hockey teams were on the ice Wednesday night to shot for a spot in their division’s state quarterfinals.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central hockey defeated Forest Hills Central 5-0. Catholic Central will play Midland Dow Saturday night at the Kentwood Ice Arena.

Rockford won 2-1 during overtime against Forest Hills Northern/ Forest Hills Eastern.

Traverse City Central beat Mona Shores 6-1.

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer defeated Traverse City West 3-1.

Byron Center beat West Ottawa 4-3.

Gull Lake had a 3-2 win over Holt.

You can watch highlights from the game above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 