GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calvin University community will get to hear from its first head football coach Wednesday.

An introduction ceremony for Trent Figg will be held was held at 3 p.m. at Van Noord Arena in Calvin’s fieldhouse complex on campus. Figg was named at the beginning of the month as Calvin’s pick for head football coach. The football team is set to begin competing in the fall of 2024.

Figg comes from the University of Oregon, where he was the football program’s senior offensive analyst. He has also coached and helped lead teams at his alma mater, William Jewell College, Southern Arkansas University, Missouri State and the University of Hawaii.

Figg has said his football coaching philosophy includes recruiting players who want to grow as Christians, love football and want to be great servant-leaders who will give back to society. He said he is looking for young men who will be dynamic playmakers.

The news conference will be streamed at 3 p.m. in the video player above.