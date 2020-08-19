Caledonia native Ben Cook wins Michigan PGA

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Caledonia native Ben Cook has won the 99th Michigan PGA Professional Championship by a record score margin on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old had an eight-shot victory at the Flint Golf Club.

He finished the three-day tournament at 20 under par.

Cook married his wife Miah, who is also his caddie, on Saturday.

“Because I had a big lead, I was just trying to keep moving forward and there were a couple of guys who played extremely well and potentially could have caught up if I had a couple mishaps,” Cook said. “I was playing solid, so I was seeing how many birdies I could make, and once I got to 18-under I was trying to get to 20. I didn’t know it was a record, but when that last putt went in I was really happy.”

John Seltzer, of the Seltzer Golf School in Grand Rapids, took second place. He was the 2017 champion.

