Bruins coach, Blues goalie spent time in W MI

Posted: May 27, 2019 03:34 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 04:51 PM EDT

Bruins coach, Blues goalie spent time in W MI

UNDATED (WOOD) — There are at least two West Michigan connections to this year's Stanley Cup Final, each playing prominent role in the success of their respective teams.

Bruce Cassidy is the head coach of the Boston Bruins. He was the head coach for the Grand Rapids Griffins from 2000-2002, leading the Griffins to the postseason both seasons.

St. Louis has experienced great success since rookie Jordan Binnington took over the starting spot at goaltender. He's already set the franchise record for wins by a rookie goaltender. He has started every game for the Blues throughout the postseason.

He played with the Kalamazoo Wings during the 2013-2014 season, appearing in 40 games.

The Stanley Cup Final starts Monday night in Boston.

