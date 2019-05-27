Bruins coach, Blues goalie spent time in W MI Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File — Bruce Cassidy coaching with the Griffins during the 2000-2001 season with Grand Rapids. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jordan Binnington in goal for Kalamazoo during the 2013-14 season. (Courtesy John Gilroy Photography) [ + - ]

UNDATED (WOOD) — There are at least two West Michigan connections to this year's Stanley Cup Final, each playing prominent role in the success of their respective teams.

Bruce Cassidy is the head coach of the Boston Bruins. He was the head coach for the Grand Rapids Griffins from 2000-2002, leading the Griffins to the postseason both seasons.

St. Louis has experienced great success since rookie Jordan Binnington took over the starting spot at goaltender. He's already set the franchise record for wins by a rookie goaltender. He has started every game for the Blues throughout the postseason.

He played with the Kalamazoo Wings during the 2013-2014 season, appearing in 40 games.

The Stanley Cup Final starts Monday night in Boston.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.