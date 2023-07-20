DETROIT (WOOD) — It’s Broncos Head Coach Lance Taylor’s first time in Detroit for the Mid-American Conference Media Day.

It’s another first for a coach who has had plenty of new opportunities during his first year on Western Michigan University’s team, but there’s a familiar face that makes the process easier: the return of Grand Rapids native Marshawn Kneeland.

“I’m extremely excited for him to have committed to Colorado, and then when I get hired to have a series of conversations with him,” Taylor said. “And him really wanting to be part of what we’re building here.”

“The thing that I love about (Kneeland) most is not only is he one of our most talented players, he’s also one of our hardest working players,” he said. “When your best players are also your hardest working, the other guys know what the standard is every day.”

It was the bond Kneeland shared with the standing coaches, including Defensive Coordinator Lou Esposito, that kept him in Kalamazoo.

“(Esposito) definitely makes you feel known, you know what I mean?” Kneeland said. “Like, it’s not just, ‘Oh, you have to do it this way, and that’s it.’ He makes you feel like if you have an opinion, you can just come talk to him.”

Kneeland had entered the transfer portal after a standout junior season, but he kept his options open in Kalamazoo.

“What I told Coach Taylor is that I need Espo to be there, and I need G2 (Grant Geib) to be the strength coach,” Kneeland said. “You know, he fulfilled on those two guys that basically was right there with me in the recruiting process. And two guys that I really look up to.”

A few outlets are projecting the Broncos to finish near the bottom of the conference, but Kneeland and his two coaches are fixing to change some minds.