KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University hockey earned a top seed Sunday in the NCAA tournament.

The Broncos got the top seed for the east region. They will play against Northeastern on Friday in Wooster, Massachusetts.

The team lost to Minnesota-Duluth 3-0 Saturday in the NCHS championship game,

Michigan received the overall number one seed, after it won against Minnesota 4-3 in the Big Ten championship Saturday night.

The Wolverines will play against American International on Friday.

If WMU and Michigan face off it will be in the Frozen Four.