Brazier wins 800m as track and field competition resumes

United State’s Donavan Brazier, center runs on to win the men’s 800 meter final from United State’s Bryce Hoppel, left in second place during the Diamond League athletics meeting at the Louis II stadium in Monaco Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Eric Gaillard/Pool Via AP)

(WOOD) — Kenowa Hills product Donavan Brazier ran the fastest 800 meters of the year as he returned to international competition Friday.

Competing in the Diamond League meet in Monaco, Brazier finished the race in 1 minute, 43.15 seconds, holding off fellow American Bryce Hoppel to win.

The race featured the men with the top four times in the world last year, so once again, reigning world champion Brazier looks like the man to beat in the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

Also at the meet, Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda broke a 16-year-old record in the 5,000 meters, finishing in 12:35.36, the Associated Press reports. In the 400 hurdles, Karsten Warholm clocked the eighth-fastest time ever, and teen Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a new European record in the 1,500. American Noah Lyles, the world champion, won the 200 with a time of 19.76.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.