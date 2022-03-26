GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With 7:09 remaining in his high school career, senior standout point guard Brady Titus had to slow things down for a minute.

Much easier said than done when your team is trailing by six points and hanging in the balance is either the first state championship for Tri Unity Christian in 11 years or another heartbreaking defeat after coming so close yet again.

And here he was, the player that the Defenders had leaned on time and time again: Titus. With the ball in his hands, it was do or die trying.

This time, Titus wasn’t going to be stopped.

The point guard weaved his way in and out of defenders, like he has done to many in Division 4 over the years, and scored four of the next six points to tie the game at 38. Then, after forcing another empty possession for Ewen-Trout Creek, Titus went up against the trees inside, threw his body into them and floated a shot towards the rim as the whistle sounded for a foul.

All net, Titus rose from the ground to his teammates patting him on the back, flexing his muscles and screaming “C’mon man!”

After making the free throw to complete a 9-0 run for Tri Unity, Trout Creek didn’t let up. Trailing by one, Jaden Borseth nailed a corner triple with 49 seconds remaining to give the Panthers a 43-41 lead.

In the midst of all the celebration from the Trout Creek crowd and players getting back, there went number 25 again dressed in black and blue, darting coast to coast for a layup to tie the game at 43 just 13 seconds later.

Tri Unity Christian beats Ewen-Trout Creek Saturday at the Breslin Center. (March 26, 2022)

“I got the ball and just used the lane that was given to me,” Titus said. “We needed to tie the game, and I’m just glad I had the opportunity to do it.”

With neither team able to ice the game away in the last 30 seconds, overtime awaited with the Defenders starting on defense.

After both teams held the ball for the best shot and still couldn’t find the bottom of the hoop, Tri Unity had the ball with the clock ticking under two minutes. Titus eyed his defender, crossed over a couple times, charged at the paint only to suddenly stop, leave his defender wondering where he went as he pulled up for his iconic jumper.

Bingo.

A layup opportunity would come on the next possession after Titus weaved around defenders. With the clock now under a minute and needing a bucket to ice the game, Titus drives it, dishes to Hanif James on a slick bounce pass…. Money.

Titus hit all four of the next free throws he took, starting to finally let a smile crack through his face of stone for the entire game.

In a thrilling overtime game, Tri Unity defeated the Panthers 56-45 for the Division 4 State Championship.

After falling to Detroit Douglas a year ago by six points, having to think about it as motivation just to be on this stage once again, Titus was finally a state champion. Something he earned, not just won.

Head Coach Mark Keeler was left speechless at times during this game by how Titus played, but that’s not new to him.

“Sometimes I just sit back and kind of go, ‘are you serious Brady? Another one?’” Keeler said. “I think I’ll be able to appreciate what Brady meant to me more when I can go back and watch some of these games. But what I really like about Brady is how he reflects Jesus, how kind of a person he is. Brady is an outstanding talent and I was lucky enough to coach and witness what he has left here.”

Titus tried to play it off in the postgame press conference like he was out there just trying to have fun today. No one bought that, this was a business trip for a young man who just said two days earlier after winning in the semifinal that “I’m a competitive person, I like to win.”

Losing simply wasn’t an option for him on Saturday and with a great effort from himself and his team, he didn’t let that happen.

“I have to give all the glory to God first off, because that’s where it starts,” Titus said. “But I’m so lucky to have great teammates that I can trust at all times, they give me the chance to let me play basketball the way I do.”

When the Defenders trailing 30-23 at half, Titus showed frustration in the locker room. His teammates and coaches calmed him down. When he was poked in the eye and went down on the floor early in the third quarter and had to come out of the game, his trainers were there to help get him back in the game.

Owen Rosedal took a huge charge late in the game that gave his team the ball back. James had a huge block when his team needed a stop. Some things you won’t always hear about because of Titus’ heroics, but they were plays that were needed.

“Without those plays from Owen and Hanif, we may not walk out of here with a win,” Keeler said. “I’m just so proud of this group of guys and how they never quit on this game.”

For the standout point guard, quitting isn’t in his nature. Titus isn’t a vocal leader — in fact, he doesn’t like to say much at all. His actions on the court speak for themselves. On Saturday, however, Titus couldn’t hide his emotions as he left it all on the Breslin Center floor.

“It means everything to me, all of this,” Titus said. “There was no greater feeling than winning this game with this team.”

It’s a feeling that neither he nor anyone who was with him for the last four years will ever forget.

The Indiana Tech commit is now moving on to his student-athlete career, but what he did Saturday, in this tournament and in the last two years was nothing short of spectacular.