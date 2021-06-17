Bradley Smithson wins Michigan Open in playoff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bradley Smithson won the 104th Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open at Grand Traverse Resort Thursday.

The Grand Rapids native was two shots back heading into the final hole of the Michigan Open.

He needed to make a birdie putt — which he did — to land a playoff with Patrick Wilkes-Krier, who missed the green and made a bogie.

At the first playoff hole, No. 18, Smithson chipped in for a birdie. Wilkes-Krier also hit a birdie, forcing a second playoff.

At hole No. 16, Smithson hit a 10-foot birdie, taking the win.

Smithson is the fifth amateur in history to win the state championship.

“For sure it’s the biggest win of my life,” Smithson said. “At the end I was thinking wow, and I’m really tired, and I’m really hungry. I mean, it’s an awesome feeling. I mean, very emotional but awesome feeling to get it done. For sure, it’s the biggest win of my life.”

Smithson, a junior at Michigan State University, shot a final 71 in regulation.