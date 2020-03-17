Boxing trainer Roger Mayweather dies at 58

LAS VEGAS (AP/WOOD) — Roger Mayweather, a former world champion who also trained his nephew Floyd Mayweather Jr., has died at the age of 58.

Floyd announced the death in a statement on Tuesday. Roger had been ill with diabetes and other long-term health issues.

Roger, a Grand Rapids native, was a member of Grand Rapids first family of boxing. He fought such names as Julio Cesar Chavez and Pernell Whitaker and was 59-13 with 35 knockouts in an 18-year career that began in 1981.

“My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring,” Floyd said. “Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, our whole family, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us.”

Roger, whose nickname was the “Black Mamba,” held titles at 130 and 140 pounds in a pro career that spanned 72 fights.

He was inducted into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.

Roger was a colorful figure in the boxing world, winning titles but gaining more notoriety later as a trainer for his nephew. He was in the corner for some of Floyd’s biggest fights.

“This is a sad day for the Mayweather Promotions family because that is truly what Roger was to us,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “On top of being a phenomenal fighter in his own career, Roger was one of the most essential parts of guiding Floyd to the incredible career he had in becoming the best ever. We hope you keep Floyd and the entire Mayweather family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

Last week, Josie Harris, the mother of three of Floyd’s children, was found dead in her car in front of her house in Valencia, California.