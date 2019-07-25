Bowling great Williams headlining local tournament

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Professional bowling is visiting metro Grand Rapids this week at Spectrum Lanes hosts the PBA50 League.

The tournament opens Thursday, but Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr., who’s headlining the field, was already at Spectrum Wednesday to host a clinic.

Williams is the only player in PBA history to top $4 million in earnings. He’s a seven-time tour champ and has won two tournaments in West Michigan, once in 1993 and again during the 2007-08 season.

“It’s nice to be in an area like this where bowling is really big,” Williams said. “It’s not necessarily something where we’re trying to make a lot of money at, because unfortunately we don’t bowl for a lot of money. But a lot of guys are very competitive and love to bowl. That’s what they’re doing out here. There’s a lot of great bowlers out here.”

The PBA50 Spectrum Lanes Open runs through Sunday.