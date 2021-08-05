Bill Beekman to step down as MSU athletic director, stay with university

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Athletic Director Bill Beekman is stepping down from his position.

School president Samuel L. Stanley Jr. announced Thursday that Beekman will be moving to a new position with the university as the vice president for strategic initiatives.

“Bill stepped in to help our athletic department during a time of turmoil and change, and we thank him for that,” said Stanley. “That department is in a better place now and ready to look for long-term leadership to propel us to a new, nationally leading level. With his skills and extensive institutional knowledge, I feel Bill is an ideal fit for this new strategic initiatives role.”

The university has hired a firm to help find his replacement. Beekman will serve as the interim AD while the national search is conducted.

“I have been honored to serve as athletic director at Michigan State, and I thank the Board of Trustees and our administration for this opportunity,” said Beekman. “While we’ve experienced the most challenging 18 months in the history of college athletics, we’ve pushed forward on many fronts, laying the groundwork for the future. Great things are ahead for Michigan State athletics. I’m also excited for this new role in the administrative team as the vice president for strategic initiatives, working with President Stanley to drive our great university forward.”

During Beekman’s tenure MSU got their biggest cash donation ever of $32 million for former men’s basketball player Mat Ishbia. He also hired the new MSU football coach Mel Tucker.

Beekman took over first as the interim athletic director in February of 2018 after former AD Mark Hollis stepped down. Beekman officially took over in July of 2018.

Prior to taking this job, Beekman had no experience in athletics.