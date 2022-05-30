INDIANAPOLIS — The roar of the Indianapolis 500 engines and the cheers of 325,000 fans have come and gone. Now all that remains at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the smell of stale beer and a sea of trash including everything from deserted coolers to a portable toilet.

Last man standing in the Snake Pit

The Snake Pit, the morning after.

A sea of beer cans litters the Snake Pit.

Leftovers.

A single shoe remains, waiting for its mate.

No comment.

Van left behind in the infield.

Organizations like local churches and schools will help in the cleanup process at IMS beginning Monday. Those volunteers can keep anything they find and cash in on the aluminum cans they gather.

Each group is also paid based on how many section it helps to clear of trash.