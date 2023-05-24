INDIANAPOLIS — The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is almost here!

It’s Indianapolis 500 week, with the race set for Sunday, May 28.

Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic will preview the action with our digital-only show, Countdown to Indy, at 12 p.m. ET.

In today’s episode, we’ll talk to veteran driver Ed Carpenter, who qualified in 13th position for this year’s race.

This marks Carpenter’s 20th Indy 500. The three-time polesitter has six top-ten finishes and was the runner up in 2018. He’s also a team owner, with Rinus VeeKay (starting second) and Conor Daly (starting 16th) driving for Ed Carpenter Racing.