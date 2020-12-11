Big Time Sports: Championship Game set as Big Ten enters final week with 2 key rivalry games canceled

INDIANAPOLIS – There was just as much action off the field as there was on it, leading up to the final Saturday of the Big Ten regular season this week.

Two of the longest running rivalry games in the conference were canceled because of COVID-19 outbreaks. “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan will not be played because of an increase in cases in the Wolverines’ program.

Meantime, Indiana and Purdue mutually agreed to cancel this year’s “Old Oaken Bucket” game after positive tests for both teams. The two schools have played every year since 1920 and first started awarding the bucket in 1925.

The East division-leading Buckeyes appeared to be a game short of qualifying for the conference’s championship game. The league mandated schools play at least six games to be eligible for the title game, but administrators voted to lift that requirement on Wednesday.

Ohio State and West division champion Northwestern will play for the Big Ten championship on Saturday, Dec. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

WTTV’s Chris Widlic and WXIN’s Dave Griffiths will have the latest on the title game, plus a preview of the five games still scheduled for this week in “Big Time Sports” at 8 p.m. ET.

Here is the schedule for week 8:

Saturday, December 12