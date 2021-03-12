Big Time Sports: All top eight teams still alive heading into Friday’s quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS – There were no upsets in day two of the Big Ten Tournament, so the top eight teams are still alive heading into Friday’s quarterfinals.

Eight seed Maryland and 5 seed Ohio State won in Thursday’s early session, while 7 seed Rutgers beat Indiana for the third time this season and 6 seed Wisconsin held on by a point over Penn State in the evening games.

The top four seeds–Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Purdue–make their first appearance in the tournament Friday.

WTTV’s Chris Widlic previews another busy day of basketball in “Big Time Sports” at 10:30 a.m. ET.

WCIA’s Marlee Wierda joins the live stream to breakdown the Fighting Illini’s chances of winning their first league tournament since their Final Four year in 2005.

Friday’s Schedule