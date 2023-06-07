WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Tonight’s money in the bank race at Berlin Raceway had a little bit of everything.

It featured the top local drivers, a guy with a full time NASCAR ride, a guy who hopes to have one soon, and even a NASCAR spotter jumping into the driver’s seat. Berlin Raceway had a packed house on an absolutely perfect night for racing.

Fulltime NASCAR driver Erik Jones won the 150 lap Money in the Bank feature at Berlin. His top lap was 96.405 mpg. Jones also owns the car. He’ll head to California now for the NASCAR road race at Sonoma.

Kyle Crump finished second, followed by Bubba Pollard, Andrew Scheid and Gio Ruggerio.

Carson Hocevar of Portage made his NASCAR debut over the weekend. He was one of the favorites going into this race, but he had to park his car on lap 107. Another of the race favorites, Evan Szotko, had car trouble and had to call it a night on lap 61.